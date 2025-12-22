Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Delhi: Woman's Death Ruled as Homicide

A 30-year-old woman, Aarti, was allegedly strangled to death in West Delhi. Her husband, Sushil, is the main suspect in the case as suspicions arose following the postmortem report. Police are investigating domestic issues and have formed teams to locate the missing husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:24 IST
Tragic Turn in Delhi: Woman's Death Ruled as Homicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A supposed suicide in West Delhi's Mohan Garden has taken a grievous turn as it has now been declared a murder. Aarti, a 30-year-old resident of Dwarka, was found dead by police following an emergency call on December 17. Initial observations hinted at suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Crime scene investigators, upon inspection, found that the marks around Aarti's neck didn't align with common suicide indicators, raising red flags. A postmortem supported these findings, confirming strangulation as the cause of death. Consequently, law enforcement registered a murder case against her husband, who was notably absent.

Sushil, identified as the primary suspect and a cab driver by profession, was reportedly missing following the incident. The couple, who lived with their three minor children, is believed to have been experiencing domestic discord. Police have dispatched multiple teams to investigate potential motives and trace Sushil's whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025