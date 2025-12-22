Tragic Turn in Delhi: Woman's Death Ruled as Homicide

A supposed suicide in West Delhi's Mohan Garden has taken a grievous turn as it has now been declared a murder. Aarti, a 30-year-old resident of Dwarka, was found dead by police following an emergency call on December 17. Initial observations hinted at suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Crime scene investigators, upon inspection, found that the marks around Aarti's neck didn't align with common suicide indicators, raising red flags. A postmortem supported these findings, confirming strangulation as the cause of death. Consequently, law enforcement registered a murder case against her husband, who was notably absent.

Sushil, identified as the primary suspect and a cab driver by profession, was reportedly missing following the incident. The couple, who lived with their three minor children, is believed to have been experiencing domestic discord. Police have dispatched multiple teams to investigate potential motives and trace Sushil's whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)