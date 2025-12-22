Rajasthan Panchayat Bans Camera Phones for Women

In a move that has sparked debate, a panchayat in Rajasthan's Jalore district has banned camera phones for daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages. The decision, effective January 26, restricts women to using keypad phones and bars them from having mobiles at public events.

The ban was decided in a meeting of the Chaudhary community in Gazipur village, led by president Sujnaram Chaudhary. According to Panch Himmtaram, the measure ensures that school-going girls use phones only for educational purposes at home, preventing potential distractions during social functions.

Responding to criticism, Chaudhary defended the move as a protective measure. He noted some households allow children to use women's phones, often for distraction, which may harm their eyesight.

