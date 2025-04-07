Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet's Intense Transformation for 'Marty Supreme'

Actor Timothee Chalamet trained intensively to portray ping pong player Marty Reisman in 'Marty Supreme,' directed by Josh Safdie. Known for 'Dune' and 'A Complete Unknown,' Chalamet aimed for realism. The film, co-written with Ronald Bronstein, also features real players and is in the editing phase.

Updated: 07-04-2025 11:14 IST
Actor Timothee Chalamet undertook rigorous training for his role as legendary ping pong player Marty Reisman in the upcoming film 'Marty Supreme.'

In a bid to embody authenticity, Chalamet collaborated with the film's cinematographer, Darius Khondji, to achieve a convincing transformation. Known for roles in 'A Complete Unknown' and the 'Dune' series, the 29-year-old actor sought to master the game to such an extent that viewers might not recognize him.

Directed by Josh Safdie, who co-wrote the film with Ronald Bronstein, 'Marty Supreme' will also highlight real ping pong professionals. Producer Eli Bush and director Anthony Katagas are involved in the project, which is currently being edited. Early reviews suggest Chalamet's portrayal is nothing short of 'spectacular.'

