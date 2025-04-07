Left Menu

Andaz Apna Apna: Cult Classic Returns to Theaters

Bollywood classic 'Andaz Apna Apna' is set for a theatrical re-release on April 25, 2025. Despite its initial failure, the comedy featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan has achieved cult status through repeat television viewings and has gained traction on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bollywood sensation Salman Khan shared the new trailer for the re-release of the 1994 comedy "Andaz Apna Apna." The film, initially a critical and commercial failure, is set to hit theaters again on April 25, 2025.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the movie stars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor. It follows two characters, Amar and Prem, portrayed by Aamir and Salman, as they attempt to win over a wealthy heiress, Raveena, to access her father's riches.

Acquired cult status over the years, "Andaz Apna Apna" is cherished for its memorable dialogues and humor, resonating through memes and social media. The re-release is highly anticipated by its fans, hoping to relive the laughter and eccentricity on the big screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

