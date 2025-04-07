Boyce Avenue: Harmonizing Connection Through Covers

Boyce Avenue, the Florida trio, continues to capture hearts globally and will soon return to Bengaluru, a city where their music is deeply appreciated. Formed by brothers Alejandro, Fabian, and Daniel Manzano, the band first graced the Indian city in 2016 and hopes to keep returning.

Although their journey began falteringly, their unique blend of original tunes and acoustic covers has solidified their standing as YouTube sensations, boasting over 16 million subscribers. Daniel Manzano emphasizes their love for covers as an art form, despite early criticisms that they were "lesser" than original music.

In India, the band admires the fervor with which audiences engage, a factor that heightens their performance experience. Following Bengaluru, Boyce Avenue will also perform in Mumbai and Pune, thrilling their fanbase with their distinctive songs and celebrated covers.

