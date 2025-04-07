AAPCON 2025: Ayurveda's Global Renaissance

AAPCON 2025, a significant three-day Ayurveda event, concluded at TajLands End, Mumbai, underscoring Ayurveda's global relevance in today's healthcare ecosystem.

The conference, themed "Ayurveda: Bridge to the World," featured discussions led by Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and other prominent figures, focusing on Ayurveda's expanding role in modern medicine.

With over 60 expert speakers and numerous sessions, the event emphasized sharing actionable insights and advancing Ayurveda through research and innovation, marking a vital step in its international appeal and credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)