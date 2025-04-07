AAPCON 2025: Ayurveda's Global Renaissance
AAPCON 2025, a three-day Ayurveda Parv held in Mumbai, highlighted the global expansion of Ayurveda. Organized with the Ministry of Ayush, it featured discussions on research and innovations in Ayurveda, showcasing its potential as a modern healthcare solution. The event aimed to enhance public trust and global integration of Ayurveda.
AAPCON 2025, a significant three-day Ayurveda event, concluded at TajLands End, Mumbai, underscoring Ayurveda's global relevance in today's healthcare ecosystem.
The conference, themed "Ayurveda: Bridge to the World," featured discussions led by Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and other prominent figures, focusing on Ayurveda's expanding role in modern medicine.
With over 60 expert speakers and numerous sessions, the event emphasized sharing actionable insights and advancing Ayurveda through research and innovation, marking a vital step in its international appeal and credibility.
