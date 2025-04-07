Breaking Waves: All-Women Crew Sets Sail to Seychelles

A pioneering all-women crew from the Indian Armed Forces set sail on Monday, embarking on a landmark 55-day expedition to Seychelles aboard the Indian Armed Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni. Flagged off by Lt Gen AK Ramesh from Mumbai, the journey aims to promote gender equality in the maritime sector.

This ambitious expedition covers 4,000 nautical miles and stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Nari Shakti. It serves as a preparatory mission for an even more challenging circumnavigation scheduled for 2026, showcasing the courage and resilience of the 12-member crew from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The initiative not only highlights female empowerment but also honors India's legendary warrior queens like Rani Velu Nachiyar, inspiring future generations. The voyage is set to conclude on May 30, marking a groundbreaking chapter in promoting women's roles in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)