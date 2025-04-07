Jeff Ross Bounces Back After Allergic Reaction Fiasco

Comedian Jeff Ross recently found himself in an unexpected predicament after suffering an allergic reaction to ice cream, which landed him in the hospital with a swollen lip. Ross candidly shared his ordeal on social media, accompanied by a photo of the aftermath, as reported by E! News.

Despite the incident, Ross maintained his comedic spirit, urging fans to "ROAST ME" while informing them that his show near San Francisco would proceed as scheduled. The comedian expressed his enjoyment of the opening night of his new one-man show in Mill Valley, California, before the unfortunate allergic episode occurred.

Renowned for his performances on Comedy Central's celebrity roasts, Ross recounted how his lips swelled up after indulging in some Burata ice cream. He expressed gratitude to the staff at MarinHealth Medical Center for their humorous approach during his treatment. Restoring his comedic prowess, Ross assured fans that he'd return to the stage, albeit slightly embarrassed by his temporarily altered appearance.

