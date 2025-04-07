India's Leap into the Final Frontier: Strategic Military Space Initiatives Unveiled

India is set to unveil its 'military space doctrine' in the next few months, according to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. The announcement was made at the Indian DefSpace Symposium, highlighting India's commitment to space sector reforms.

General Chauhan emphasized the need to develop a 'space culture' to address emerging threats in space, underlining the importance of doctrines and dedicated warfare schools. The Defence Space Agency is central to these efforts, orchestrating space capabilities vital for national security.

The government has approved the launch of a 52-satellite constellation, partnering with ISRO and the private sector. This move addresses intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance needs, indicative of India's proactive approach to the military space race.

(With inputs from agencies.)