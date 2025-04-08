A Parade in the Making: Military Dreams in Washington

The Trump administration is exploring the possibility of a grand military parade in Washington, a vision harbored by President Donald Trump. The parade is tentatively planned for June 14, aligning with Trump's 79th birthday and the Army's 250th anniversary celebrations.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed the administration's outreach regarding a parade route extending from Arlington, Virginia to the nation's capital. Plans are still in formative stages, with the Army weighing the parade's inclusion in their pre-scheduled anniversary festival. White House statements remain non-committal about final decisions.

Past proposals for a similar parade were canceled owing to prohibitive costs and logistical concerns. Mayor Bowser and other officials raise objections related to the potential damage caused by heavy military vehicles parading through city streets, stressing the need for substantial road repair funding if such plans materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)