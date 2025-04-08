Tiger Woods Expands Legacy with New Golf Course and Educational Center in Augusta
Tiger Woods will design a new par-3 course at Augusta's municipal golf facility, with his foundation also building an educational center for local students. This project strengthens Woods' legacy in Augusta, a city tied to his greatest achievements, and emphasizes community impact and affordable golfing access.
Tiger Woods is set to design a new par-3 golf course at Augusta's municipal facility, enhancing his longstanding connection with the city and its golfing culture. This announcement comes after Augusta National's surprise renovation plans for the historic course, known as the Patch, were unveiled.
Woods' involvement includes his foundation building an educational center for public school students. This initiative will expand Woods' legacy in the Georgia city where the five-time Masters champion achieved significant victories. The new course, named the Loop at the Patch, will honor Augusta National caddies and offer affordable golfing access.
With the facility reopening next April, the renovation emphasizes community engagement, affordability, and educational enrichment. Woods' TGR Foundation aims to spark innovation and growth through STEAM education, further solidifying his impact on Augusta's youth and the local economy.
