Controversy Erupts Over Mosque's New ASI Signboard

The ASI is set to install a signboard at Shahi Jama Masjid, renaming it 'Juma Masjid', inciting controversy due to historical and cultural sensitivities. The move has sparked tensions, especially following past violence linked to claims that the mosque site was once an ancient Hindu temple.

The Shahi Jama Masjid is facing new controversy as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to replace its current signboard. The proposed new sign identifies the mosque as 'Juma Masjid', rather than the traditionally used 'Shahi Jama Masjid'.

The blue ASI signboard has sparked debate in the community, with its installation delayed and currently held at the Satyavrat police outpost. According to ASI's counsel Vishnu Sharma, the replacement aligns with the records in ASI documents, but faces opposition as some individuals had removed an earlier board reflecting the current name.

The controversy is heightened by the site's historical significance and a petition alleging its past as an ancient Hindu temple, which led to unrest last year involving violence and loss of life.

