Vicky Donor Returns to Theatres: Relive the Sperm Donation Saga

The 2012 hit film 'Vicky Donor,' directed by Shoojit Sircar, is set for a re-release in theatres on April 18. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in their Hindi film debuts, the movie delves into the subject of sperm donation, and has been recognized with three National Film Awards.

The acclaimed 2012 film, 'Vicky Donor,' featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, will grace cinema screens once again on April 18. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by John Abraham, tackles the unconventional topic of sperm donation.

'Vicky Donor' marked the Hindi film debut for both Khurrana and Gautam and quickly became a cultural touchstone upon its initial release. The re-release announcement was shared by Gautam on Instagram, where she invited audiences to revisit the film, which achieved great critical and commercial success.

This re-release, part of the PVR-INOX Curated Shows, includes supporting performances from Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Kamlesh Gill. 'Vicky Donor' was honored with three National Film Awards, highlighting its impact on 21st-century Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

