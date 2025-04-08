Farewell to a Spiritual Beacon: Dadi Ratanmohini's Legacy

Rajyogini Dadi Ratanmohini, the esteemed leader of the Brahma Kumaris, has passed away at the age of 101. Her death in Ahmedabad has been met with condolences from leaders, including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who expressed their deep sorrow at her passing.

Dadi Ratanmohini was a pivotal figure in the spiritual world, dedicating her life to spreading peace, love, and enlightenment. Her leadership as the head of Brahma Kumaris was marked by a century-long commitment to divine service and spiritual guidance.

Her departure is considered an irreparable loss to the spiritual community. Her cremation is scheduled for April 10, as the community mourns the loss of a beacon of spiritual dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)