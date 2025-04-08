Dove Cameron Opens Up: Fame's Toll on Mental Health and Journey to Healing

Singer and actress Dove Cameron recently shared the profound impact her meteoric rise to fame had on her mental health during an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. Known for her roles in Disney Channel's 'Liv and Maddie' and the 'Descendants' film franchise, Cameron opened up about the sudden 'overnight fandom' she experienced as a young actress.

Cameron, who portrayed both titular characters in 'Liv and Maddie' from 2013 to 2017, admitted, 'I couldn't have prepared,' as cited by People. She further confessed, 'I surprised myself by being more introverted than I anticipated,' unveiling the challenges she faced in adjusting to intense public attention.

The actress also delved into personal struggles, including her father's suicide right before her career in the series took off. Describing it as life-altering, she confessed, 'There was no way for me to wrap my head around it.' Over the years, Cameron embarked on a journey of self-reflection, acknowledging the importance of taking time for her mental health despite initial reservations. 'It's the best thing I've done for myself,' she concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)