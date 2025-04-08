Empowering Change: The We Serve India National Awards

The We Serve India National Awards recently honored those who make meaningful societal contributions through impactful initiatives. Organized by Forbes India in collaboration with Lions Clubs International, the event emphasized the necessity of cooperation to drive social change, featuring discussions led by prominent figures such as Ashish Shelar and Arvinder Pal Singh.

Held in Mumbai, the awards ceremony concluded a series of zonal events and highlighted significant projects in women's empowerment, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. Ashish Shelar, the Cabinet Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs for Maharashtra, reiterated the government's dedication to fostering an environment where service-oriented projects can flourish.

Highlighting the contributions of young leaders, the evening also recognized unsung heroes across various sectors. Figures like Abhishek Ray and Raimati Ghuria were celebrated for their standout accomplishments in conservation and sustainable agriculture, respectively. This event underscores rising collaborative efforts between the government, nonprofits, and grassroots organizations to tackle social challenges effectively.

