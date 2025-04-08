Meghan Markle Reveals Battle with Postpartum Pre-Eclampsia

In a startling revelation, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, disclosed her battle with postpartum pre-eclampsia during the premiere of her podcast. The rare condition, which she encountered after giving birth, proved to be a daunting challenge kept private from the public eye.

According to Britain's National Health Service (NHS), pre-eclampsia typically affects pregnant women in the later stages of pregnancy or post-delivery, characterized by high blood pressure and other serious symptoms. Meghan did not specify whether her scare occurred after the birth of her son Archie or daughter Lilibet.

Meghan's podcast guest, Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of Bumble, echoed the severity of the condition by sharing her own harrowing experience. The NHS emphasizes the importance of timely monitoring and treatment to prevent potential complications for both mother and child.

(With inputs from agencies.)