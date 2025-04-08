Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse Claims 27 Lives at Santo Domingo's Iconic Nightclub

A tragic incident unfolded early Tuesday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as the iconic Jet Set nightclub experienced a catastrophic roof collapse. At least 27 individuals lost their lives, and 160 others were injured, according to local authorities, during a high-profile merengue concert.

Emergency operations director Juan Manuel Méndez confirmed that rescue teams were scouring the debris for survivors at the bustling nightclub, where luminaries such as politicians, athletes, and music lovers gathered for a night of celebration. Noteworthy among the casualties was Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi province, with other injured figures including former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and merengue singer Rubby Pérez.

President Luis Abinader visited the scene, expressing condolences and reinforcing ongoing rescue efforts. While the cause of the collapse is still under investigation, authorities remain committed to finding all trapped individuals. This catastrophe deeply unsettled a nation revered for its vibrant cultural and musical ecosystem.

