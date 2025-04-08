Remembering Aurélio Pereira: The Scout Behind Football Legends

Aurélio Pereira, the iconic Sporting Lisbon scout hailed for unearthing football giants Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, has died at the age of 77, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Pereira's influence in the world of football talent discovery was profound, as evidenced by Ronaldo's heartfelt tribute, where he regarded Pereira as 'one of the greatest symbols' in developing young stars. Ronaldo emphasized Pereira's indelible legacy and expressed eternal gratitude for his guidance and support.

During his tenure, Pereira was instrumental in the development of numerous talents, including ten players who contributed to Portugal's victory in the 2016 European Championship. He also dedicated two decades to coaching Sporting's youth squads, cementing his pivotal role in nurturing future generations of footballers.

(With inputs from agencies.)