Left Menu

Remembering Aurélio Pereira: The Scout Behind Football Legends

Aurélio Pereira, the renowned Sporting Lisbon scout who discovered stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, passed away at 77. Praised by Ronaldo as a monumental figure in youth talent discovery, Pereira's impact on football endures, having identified key players, including 10 in Portugal's 2016 Euro-winning team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:28 IST
Remembering Aurélio Pereira: The Scout Behind Football Legends
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Aurélio Pereira, the iconic Sporting Lisbon scout hailed for unearthing football giants Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, has died at the age of 77, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Pereira's influence in the world of football talent discovery was profound, as evidenced by Ronaldo's heartfelt tribute, where he regarded Pereira as 'one of the greatest symbols' in developing young stars. Ronaldo emphasized Pereira's indelible legacy and expressed eternal gratitude for his guidance and support.

During his tenure, Pereira was instrumental in the development of numerous talents, including ten players who contributed to Portugal's victory in the 2016 European Championship. He also dedicated two decades to coaching Sporting's youth squads, cementing his pivotal role in nurturing future generations of footballers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025