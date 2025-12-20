Ukraine and Portugal Unite for Sea Drone Production
Ukraine and Portugal have agreed to jointly produce Ukrainian sea drones. These unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), proven effective against Russian vessels, will now aid Portugal in defending Europe's maritime security.
- Ukraine
Ukraine and Portugal have announced a collaborative venture to manufacture Ukrainian sea drones. An aide to Ukraine's president revealed the agreement on Saturday.
The unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), noted for their efficiency against Russian warships and submarines, are expected to bolster maritime security in Europe, assisting Portugal in particular.
Oleksandr Kamyshin shared the news on social media platform X, underscoring the importance of this partnership in enhancing sea defenses.
