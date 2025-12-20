Ukraine and Portugal Unite for Sea Drone Production

Ukraine and Portugal have announced a collaborative venture to manufacture Ukrainian sea drones. An aide to Ukraine's president revealed the agreement on Saturday.

The unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), noted for their efficiency against Russian warships and submarines, are expected to bolster maritime security in Europe, assisting Portugal in particular.

Oleksandr Kamyshin shared the news on social media platform X, underscoring the importance of this partnership in enhancing sea defenses.

