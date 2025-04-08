Left Menu

Danielle Deadwyler to Star in Adaptation of Ann Petry's Groundbreaking Novel 'The Street'

Actress Danielle Deadwyler, along with Alix Madigan and Michael Sherman, will produce and star in a film adaptation of Ann Petry's novel 'The Street'. The project involves scriptwriting by Gina Atwater. The novel, set in WWII-era Harlem, explores social injustices and was the first by a Black woman to sell over a million copies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:21 IST
Danielle Deadwyler (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress and writer Danielle Deadwyler joins forces with Alix Madigan and Michael Sherman to develop a film adaptation of Ann Petry's acclaimed novel, 'The Street', according to Deadline. Deadwyler is set to star, while Gina Atwater, known for 'Westworld', will pen the script and serve as executive producer.

'The Street', published in 1946, is a gripping narrative set in World War II-era Harlem, authored by African-American writer Ann Petry. The novel tackles social injustices faced by the protagonist, Lutie Johnson. A landmark in literature, it sold over a million copies, marking a milestone for Black female authors.

In a statement, Deadwyler expressed her profound connection to the novel, highlighting its impact on her understanding of motherhood and the Black American experience. She emphasized the novel's significance in American literature and expressed excitement about its adaptation, set to captivate audiences with its poignant themes.

Madigan and Sherman echoed this sentiment, expressing their enthusiasm for bringing Petry's powerful story to the screen, citing the talented team as ideal creative partners for this ambitious project, as reported by Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

