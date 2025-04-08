Danielle Deadwyler to Star in Adaptation of Ann Petry's Groundbreaking Novel 'The Street'

Actress and writer Danielle Deadwyler joins forces with Alix Madigan and Michael Sherman to develop a film adaptation of Ann Petry's acclaimed novel, 'The Street', according to Deadline. Deadwyler is set to star, while Gina Atwater, known for 'Westworld', will pen the script and serve as executive producer.

'The Street', published in 1946, is a gripping narrative set in World War II-era Harlem, authored by African-American writer Ann Petry. The novel tackles social injustices faced by the protagonist, Lutie Johnson. A landmark in literature, it sold over a million copies, marking a milestone for Black female authors.

In a statement, Deadwyler expressed her profound connection to the novel, highlighting its impact on her understanding of motherhood and the Black American experience. She emphasized the novel's significance in American literature and expressed excitement about its adaptation, set to captivate audiences with its poignant themes.

Madigan and Sherman echoed this sentiment, expressing their enthusiasm for bringing Petry's powerful story to the screen, citing the talented team as ideal creative partners for this ambitious project, as reported by Deadline.

