'Jatadhara': Sonakshi Sinha's Thrilling Telugu Debut

Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up shooting for 'Jatadhara', her debut Telugu movie, a supernatural thriller led by Sudheer Babu and directed by Venkat Kalyan. The film is produced by Zee Studios. Sonakshi shared her excitement and gratitude towards the team in a series of Instagram posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:00 IST
Sonakshi Sinha, celebrated for her versatile acting, has completed filming for 'Jatadhara', an anticipated supernatural thriller marking her Telugu cinema debut. Adding anticipation to the film landscape, 'Jatadhara' features Sudheer Babu and is directed by Venkat Kalyan, known for 'Cheddi Gang Tamasha'.

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also stars Shilpa Shirodkar. Sonakshi shared her experience on social media, highlighting the fun and camaraderie during the shoot. Her Instagram post was filled with gratitude for the cast and crew, reflecting the positive vibe on set.

Zee Studios had earlier announced Sonakshi's involvement in the film on International Women's Day. Fans eagerly await the release, ready to witness Sonakshi Sinha's transformation in her first Telugu film project.

