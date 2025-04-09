Left Menu

Comedian Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe Stirs Controversy in Maharashtra

Comedian Kunal Kamra faces legal action in Maharashtra after labeling Deputy CM Eknath Shinde a 'traitor' in his latest show. Despite being summoned, Kamra has not appeared before the police. He has received anticipatory bail and cites death threats as reasons for his absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:55 IST
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is embroiled in controversy after labeling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor'. The comment was made during his popular stand-up show 'Naya Bharat' which premiered on YouTube last month.

Amidst legal headaches, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged a complaint, sparking a police probe. Despite repeated summons by the Mumbai police, Kamra has avoided returning to the state, citing death threats and receiving anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court.

With a new hearing set for April 16, Kamra has requested to be questioned via video conference, further intensifying the standoff with authorities and igniting debates on freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

