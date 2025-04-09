Comedian Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe Stirs Controversy in Maharashtra
Comedian Kunal Kamra faces legal action in Maharashtra after labeling Deputy CM Eknath Shinde a 'traitor' in his latest show. Despite being summoned, Kamra has not appeared before the police. He has received anticipatory bail and cites death threats as reasons for his absence.
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is embroiled in controversy after labeling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor'. The comment was made during his popular stand-up show 'Naya Bharat' which premiered on YouTube last month.
Amidst legal headaches, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged a complaint, sparking a police probe. Despite repeated summons by the Mumbai police, Kamra has avoided returning to the state, citing death threats and receiving anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court.
With a new hearing set for April 16, Kamra has requested to be questioned via video conference, further intensifying the standoff with authorities and igniting debates on freedom of expression.
