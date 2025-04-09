Comedian Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe Stirs Controversy in Maharashtra

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is embroiled in controversy after labeling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor'. The comment was made during his popular stand-up show 'Naya Bharat' which premiered on YouTube last month.

Amidst legal headaches, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged a complaint, sparking a police probe. Despite repeated summons by the Mumbai police, Kamra has avoided returning to the state, citing death threats and receiving anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court.

With a new hearing set for April 16, Kamra has requested to be questioned via video conference, further intensifying the standoff with authorities and igniting debates on freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)