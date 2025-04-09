Left Menu

Shedding Light on Beauty: From Ancient Hacks to Modern Trends

The 'morning shed' TikTok trend is the latest beauty fad where influencers remove overnight products. This trend continues the history of extreme beauty practices, from ancient toxic cosmetics to modern overconsumption. Beauty standards remain influenced by sociocultural pressures, amplified by social media and economic inequality.

In the rapidly evolving world of beauty trends, TikTok's 'morning shed' has emerged as the latest viral fad. Beauty influencers showcase the removal of overnight hair and skin products, including creams and masks, as part of this trend. Physical items like chin straps also feature prominently in these routines.

Despite criticisms of unsustainability and excessive consumerism, the 'morning shed' is a continuation of long-standing beauty practices. Historically, women have employed various 'hacks' to adhere to societal beauty standards, many of which have been hazardous to their health. From ancient Egypt's toxic cosmetics to China's painful foot binding, beauty has often demanded a steep price.

The global landscape of beauty standards reveals significant variation in sociocultural pressures. Research indicates that white western women experience substantial appearance pressures, followed closely by East Asian women. With social media platforms accelerating the spread of trends, beauty practices continue to evolve, highlighting persistent cultural influences and economic disparities.

