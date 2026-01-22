Left Menu

Kejriwal Cleared: Court Acquits Former Chief Minister in ED Summons Case

In a significant relief for Arvind Kejriwal, a Delhi court acquitted the former chief minister in cases related to non-compliance with Enforcement Directorate summonses. The court noted that the summons served via email were not legally valid and criticized procedural lapses by the ED, leading to Kejriwal's exoneration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:29 IST
In a pivotal decision, the Delhi court has acquitted former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in cases concerning his alleged non-compliance with Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons. This ruling marks a noteworthy vindication for Kejriwal amidst the legal entanglements stemming from the purported excise policy scam investigation.

The court critiqued the ED for procedural shortcomings, notably the unverified service of summonses through emails. Arguing that such service does not adhere to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) or Criminal Procedure Code, the court found a lack of appropriate legal grounding on the ED's part.

Emphasizing the importance of due legal process, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal underscored the absence of required electronic record documentation as further undermining the ED's case. As a result, Kejriwal was acquitted of charges under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, closing this chapter of the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

