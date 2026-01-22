Left Menu

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Drama: A Bureaucrat and Celebrities Summoned

West Bengal's transport secretary, Saumitra Mohan, along with several well-known individuals, has been summoned for a Special Investigation Report (SIR) hearing due to alleged discrepancies in the electoral roll. Mohan has been instructed to appear on January 25 at APJ Abdul Kalam College with relevant documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:27 IST
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Drama: A Bureaucrat and Celebrities Summoned
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, West Bengal's transport secretary, Saumitra Mohan, has been summoned for a Special Investigation Report (SIR) hearing, an official from the poll panel announced on Thursday.

The notice requires Mohan to appear with pertinent documentation at APJ Abdul Kalam College on January 25. The senior bureaucrat, registered as a voter in the New Town Assembly constituency, is being questioned over an alleged inconsistency involving his father's name in current electoral records versus those from 2002.

As part of the ongoing process, members of the ruling Trinamool Congress, including political leaders and their families, have also been summoned. Well-known personalities such as actor Dev, cricketer Mohammed Shami, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, and writer Joy Goswami have received notices. The transport secretary has not yet publicly responded to the notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh

Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Sing...

 India
2
India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

 India
3
Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

 Global
4
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026