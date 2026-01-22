West Bengal's Electoral Roll Drama: A Bureaucrat and Celebrities Summoned

In a recent development, West Bengal's transport secretary, Saumitra Mohan, has been summoned for a Special Investigation Report (SIR) hearing, an official from the poll panel announced on Thursday.

The notice requires Mohan to appear with pertinent documentation at APJ Abdul Kalam College on January 25. The senior bureaucrat, registered as a voter in the New Town Assembly constituency, is being questioned over an alleged inconsistency involving his father's name in current electoral records versus those from 2002.

As part of the ongoing process, members of the ruling Trinamool Congress, including political leaders and their families, have also been summoned. Well-known personalities such as actor Dev, cricketer Mohammed Shami, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, and writer Joy Goswami have received notices. The transport secretary has not yet publicly responded to the notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)