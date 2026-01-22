Adani Total Gas Ltd Reports 10% Q3 Profit Surge Amid Rising CNG Sales

Adani Total Gas Ltd, the joint venture of Adani Group and TotalEnergies, announced a robust 10% increase in its third-quarter net profit. The growth, bolstered by higher CNG sales, helped offset rising raw material prices.

For October-December 2025, the company's net profit hit Rs 157 crore, up from Rs 143 crore in the same period the previous year, with revenue from operations rising 17% to Rs 1,631 crore.

Despite a decline in the allocation of subsidized natural gas, Adani Total Gas Ltd managed higher sales volumes, crucially boosting its CNG network. CEO Suresh P Manglani highlighted the firm's diversified sourcing strategy, expanding network, and new regulatory changes aiding operational efficiency.

