Adani Total Gas Ltd Reports 10% Q3 Profit Surge Amid Rising CNG Sales
Adani Total Gas Ltd announced a 10% increase in its Q3 net profit thanks to rising CNG sales, countering raw material price hikes. Profit reached Rs 157 crore versus Rs 143 crore from the previous year. Revenue surged by 17%, while CNG sales grew by 17% amid declining subsidised natural gas allocation.
- Country:
- India
Adani Total Gas Ltd, the joint venture of Adani Group and TotalEnergies, announced a robust 10% increase in its third-quarter net profit. The growth, bolstered by higher CNG sales, helped offset rising raw material prices.
For October-December 2025, the company's net profit hit Rs 157 crore, up from Rs 143 crore in the same period the previous year, with revenue from operations rising 17% to Rs 1,631 crore.
Despite a decline in the allocation of subsidized natural gas, Adani Total Gas Ltd managed higher sales volumes, crucially boosting its CNG network. CEO Suresh P Manglani highlighted the firm's diversified sourcing strategy, expanding network, and new regulatory changes aiding operational efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)