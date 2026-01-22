Left Menu

Devastating Floods Hit Mozambique: A Crisis Unfolds

Mozambique faces severe flooding following heavy rains, resulting in at least 13 deaths, with numbers expected to rise. The floods have affected over half a million people, submerging towns and cutting off access to the capital Maputo. UNICEF reports a significant impact on children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maputo | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:29 IST
Devastating Floods Hit Mozambique: A Crisis Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mozambique

Mozambique is battling severe flooding that has claimed at least 13 lives, a number expected to rise in the coming days. Heavy rains caused rivers and dams to overflow, submerging towns and impacting more than half a million people.

The capital, Maputo, was particularly hard hit, with floodwaters cutting off the city from the rest of the country. Shopkeepers like Justino Zita are struggling to cope with the devastation brought to their businesses.

UNICEF's representative in Mozambique, Mary Louise Eagleton, anticipates the toll on children to be significant as the waters recede. With comparisons drawn to the 2000 floods that killed around 700, officials credit early-warning systems for potentially saving lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India
2
High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil Trade

High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil ...

 Global
3
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
4
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026