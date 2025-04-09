Billie Jean King Shines on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tennis legend Billie Jean King has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Known for her Grand Slam victories and advocacy for social equality, she is the first woman honored in the sports entertainment category. King's contributions to gender equality were also highlighted in the 2017 film 'Battle of the Sexes'.
American tennis icon Billie Jean King has been celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. King, renowned for her 39 Grand Slam titles and her advocacy for social equality, is the pioneer among women in the new sports entertainment category on the Walk of Fame.
At 81, King emphasized the importance of continuing this legacy, stating, "The important thing is, I don't want to be the last one." Traditionally, stars on the Walk of Fame have recognized figures in cinema, television, radio, theater, and music.
With her star marking the 2,807th on the Hollywood strip since its inception in 1960, King reflected on her family's love for music and movies. King's pivotal role in founding the Women's Tennis Association and her historic victory in the 'Battle of the Sexes' were celebrated in the 2017 film named after the match.
