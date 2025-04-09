Left Menu

LEGO's Green Leap: Building Blocks with Sustainability

Lego inaugurates a $1 billion factory in Vietnam, pioneering clean energy use for toy production. This facility, a first for Vietnam, aligns with both Lego's and the country's environmental goals. With solar panels and advanced energy storage, it marks a significant step towards sustainable manufacturing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Binhduong | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:57 IST
LEGO's Green Leap: Building Blocks with Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lego has launched a groundbreaking $1 billion factory in Vietnam, marking its sixth production facility globally and second in Asia. Designed to operate entirely on clean energy, it highlights the Danish company's commitment to sustainability.

Situated near Ho Chi Minh City, the facility aims to reduce its carbon footprint significantly by 2026, aligning with Lego's goal of zero emissions by 2050. The factory will utilize 12,400 solar panels and modern robotics to power its operations efficiently, setting a precedent for green manufacturing in the region.

This venture also syncs with Vietnam's net-zero emissions target for 2050. Beyond eco-friendly practices, the factory showcases resilience against international trade tariffs and expands Lego's reach into growing Asian markets. This initiative spotlights the synergy between big business innovation and environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025