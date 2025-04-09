LEGO's Green Leap: Building Blocks with Sustainability

Lego has launched a groundbreaking $1 billion factory in Vietnam, marking its sixth production facility globally and second in Asia. Designed to operate entirely on clean energy, it highlights the Danish company's commitment to sustainability.

Situated near Ho Chi Minh City, the facility aims to reduce its carbon footprint significantly by 2026, aligning with Lego's goal of zero emissions by 2050. The factory will utilize 12,400 solar panels and modern robotics to power its operations efficiently, setting a precedent for green manufacturing in the region.

This venture also syncs with Vietnam's net-zero emissions target for 2050. Beyond eco-friendly practices, the factory showcases resilience against international trade tariffs and expands Lego's reach into growing Asian markets. This initiative spotlights the synergy between big business innovation and environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)