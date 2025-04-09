Left Menu

Jr NTR Teams Up with Prashanth Neel for New Pan-India Film

Telugu cinema star Jr NTR is set to begin filming a pan-India movie with acclaimed director Prashanth Neel on April 22, as announced by the filmmakers. The project, co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, is scripted by Neel and features the 'RRR' star.

Telugu cinema star Jr NTR is gearing up to begin shooting for a new pan-India film directed by Prashanth Neel on April 22, according to an announcement by the filmmakers.

The official X page of the yet-to-be-titled movie shared the exciting news, declaring the project has entered its most explosive phase.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film is directed and scripted by Neel, known for the 'KGF' franchise and 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. Jr NTR was last seen in 'Devara: Part 1', directed by Koratala Siva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

