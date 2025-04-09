Bravest of the Brave: A Soldier's Legacy

A new book titled 'Bravest of the Brave' sheds light on the remarkable life and legacy of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, one of the most decorated soldiers in the history of the Indian Army. Authored by his former commanding officer, Lt Gen. Satish Dua (Retd), the book offers a touching firsthand account of Lal's emotional and moral fortitude.

Chunni Lal stands as a unique figure in the Indian military landscape, being the sole soldier to have earned the Sena Medal, Veer Chakra, and Ashok Chakra posthumously. His roots trace back to Bhara village in Bhaderwah, South Kashmir, from where his journey into the annals of valor began.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, not only chronicles Lal's military accomplishments but also his personal story — from his courageous actions during the Siachen Glacier assault to his ultimate sacrifice in 2007 at the Line of Control in North Kashmir. Described as a tale that will inspire future generations, 'Bravest of the Brave' is now available in stores.

