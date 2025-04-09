Left Menu

Nitin Mukesh Pays Emotional Tribute to Legendary Manoj Kumar

Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh honored late actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar by visiting his bereaved family and performing the iconic song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai.' Mukesh reminisced about his long association with Kumar, who was instrumental in his career. Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema remain unforgettable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:44 IST
Nitin Mukesh Pays Emotional Tribute to Legendary Manoj Kumar
Manoj Kumar (instagram) Nitin Mukesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the passing of iconic actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, esteemed singer Nitin Mukesh visited the family's residence to offer his condolences. Mukesh expressed his sympathy to Kumar's wife, Shashi Goswami, and son, Kunal Goswami. In a touching gesture, he sang the late actor's renowned song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' in tribute.

Nitin Mukesh shared a deep professional connection with Manoj Kumar, collaborating on several successful tracks, including hits from Kumar's film 'Kranti.' Reflecting on Kumar's early support in his career, Mukesh fondly recalled how the actor pledged to give him opportunities in his films as a way to repay a personal debt to Mukesh's family.

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami, was a towering figure in Indian cinema from the 1960s to the 1970s, celebrated for his patriotic roles and influential work as a director and producer. His legacy includes directing acclaimed films like Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim, cementing his place in Bollywood history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

