King Charles III's Call for Unity: Strengthening UK-Italy Ties

In a historic address to the Italian parliament, King Charles III underscored the essential role of close UK-Italy relations in defending shared values amid ongoing European conflicts.

His speech, a significant diplomatic gesture, highlighted the deep cultural and historical bonds between the UK and Italy.

King Charles also addressed pressing issues such as climate change, citing a past speech to emphasize the growing urgency for action. He paid tribute to the collaborative efforts of both nations in support of Ukraine and their joined ventures in defense projects.

