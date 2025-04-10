Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Santo Domingo's Iconic Nightclub

More than 184 people were killed when a roof collapsed at the iconic Jet Set club in Santo Domingo. Families are anxiously awaiting news, hindered by a lack of information and an increasing odor near the site. Rescue operations have moved to recovery, with international assistance at hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 10-04-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 08:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A roof collapse at the iconic Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has led to the tragic deaths of at least 184 people, with families and officials struggling to cope with the aftermath late Wednesday.

Frustrated and emotional, relatives of those still missing gathered outside the Dominican Republic's National Institute of Forensic Pathology. Complaints of bad odors and lack of information added to their distress, as authorities urged for calm amid the chaotic scene.

Emergency services, with the help of rescue teams from Puerto Rico and Israel, have transitioned from searching for survivors to recovering bodies from the wreckage. The iconic site, known for hosting beloved musician Rubby Pérez, has become the scene of heartbreak and disbelief.

