Tragedy Strikes Santo Domingo's Iconic Nightclub

A roof collapse at the iconic Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo has led to the tragic deaths of at least 184 people, with families and officials struggling to cope with the aftermath late Wednesday.

Frustrated and emotional, relatives of those still missing gathered outside the Dominican Republic's National Institute of Forensic Pathology. Complaints of bad odors and lack of information added to their distress, as authorities urged for calm amid the chaotic scene.

Emergency services, with the help of rescue teams from Puerto Rico and Israel, have transitioned from searching for survivors to recovering bodies from the wreckage. The iconic site, known for hosting beloved musician Rubby Pérez, has become the scene of heartbreak and disbelief.

(With inputs from agencies.)