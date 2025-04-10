Left Menu

Inspiring Lessons from Mahavir Jayanti

West Bengal officials, including Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, emphasizing teachings of non-violence and spiritual growth for societal harmony. Observed as a state holiday, its message of peace and truth aims to guide people toward peaceful co-existence.

Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 08:59 IST
Inspiring Lessons from Mahavir Jayanti
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to citizens on Mahavir Jayanti, highlighting the importance of non-violence in today's world.

The state observes Mahavir Jayanti as a holiday, with the government's message urging spiritual growth and self-development inspired by Lord Mahavir.

Mamata Banerjee's message on the social media platform X reinforced the teachings of peace, truth, and non-violence, fostering a sense of camaraderie among people for a harmonious society.

