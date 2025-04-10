Inspiring Lessons from Mahavir Jayanti

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings to citizens on Mahavir Jayanti, highlighting the importance of non-violence in today's world.

The state observes Mahavir Jayanti as a holiday, with the government's message urging spiritual growth and self-development inspired by Lord Mahavir.

Mamata Banerjee's message on the social media platform X reinforced the teachings of peace, truth, and non-violence, fostering a sense of camaraderie among people for a harmonious society.

(With inputs from agencies.)