Loki's Grand Return: Tom Hiddleston Teases More Marvel Mischief

Tom Hiddleston, the renowned Hollywood actor, has announced his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the trickster god Loki in the upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Hiddleston expressed immense excitement about playing Loki again, marking it as a significant chapter in his career that is ongoing. 'It’s truly remarkable that I can finally speak about it, having been in the loop but unable to share,' Hiddleston revealed in an interview with ComicBook.

The actor, who first embodied Loki in the 2011 film 'Thor', has since become synonymous with the character, appearing in several high-profile Marvel films and series. 'Avengers: Doomsday' will bring together an ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, promising an exciting addition to the Marvel legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)