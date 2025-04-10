Left Menu

The Angry Birds Movie 3 Poised for 2027 Release

'The Angry Birds Movie 3', set for a global release in January 2027, features Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride reprising their roles. Directed by John Rice and produced by John Cohen, the film promises an ensemble of comedic talent alongside the returning cast.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Paramount Pictures has announced that 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' will make its global debut on January 29, 2027. The latest addition to the animated comedy franchise is directed by John Rice.

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride are returning to lend their voices to the beloved characters Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb. The production team, led by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, and Carla Connor, is also bringing on a host of other star talents.

The franchise, which began in 2016 and saw its sequel in 2019, has enjoyed previous box office success. Newcomers such as Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, and Sam Richardson will join the ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

