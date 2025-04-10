Left Menu

Neeraj Ghaywan Returns to Cannes with 'Homebound'

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' has been selected for the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival. This marks Ghaywan's return after his debut film 'Masaan' also made the category in 2015. The category highlights promising filmmakers' first and second films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:13 IST
Renowned filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan is making waves once again with his second feature film, 'Homebound', being selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival. The festival, which announced its lineup on Thursday, celebrates promising filmmakers' initial works.

Ghaywan first garnered international acclaim with his debut film 'Masaan' in 2015, which also competed in the Un Certain Regard category. This new selection, 'Homebound', continues his trajectory of crafting impactful narratives that resonate with global audiences.

The Un Certain Regard category also features various international works such as Scarlett Johansson's 'Eleanor the Great' and Morad Mostafa's 'Aisha Can't Fly Away', underscoring the diversity and talent celebrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

