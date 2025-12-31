Bihar's Bold Move: Supporting Artistes and Filmmakers

The Bihar government is extending its support to senior and economically weaker artistes with a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under the 'Mukhyamantri Kalakar Pension Yojana'. As part of this scheme, the Art and Culture Department has selected 85 artistes so far, aiming to provide financial security to those with over a decade of experience in traditional art.

In addition to the pension scheme, the department is making strides to preserve Bihar's rare art forms through the 'Mukhyamantri Guru-Shishya Parampara Yojana'. This initiative will open centers across major cities in the state to facilitate training, where experienced teachers and students will receive government support.

Simultaneously, Bihar's government is keen to boost its filmmaking industry via an enticing film promotion policy. By offering financial grants and incentives, the policy seeks to attract filmmakers to utilize the scenic and historic locales of the state, enriching the regional cinema landscape significantly.

