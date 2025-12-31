Left Menu

Bihar's Bold Move: Supporting Artistes and Filmmakers

The Bihar government has launched initiatives to support artistes through pensions and preserve traditional art. Under the Mukhyamantri Kalakar Pension Yojana, 85 artistes will receive pensions. Further, the Mukhyamantri Guru-Shishya Parampara Yojana promotes rare art forms. A new film policy aims to attract filmmakers to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:05 IST
The Bihar government is extending its support to senior and economically weaker artistes with a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under the 'Mukhyamantri Kalakar Pension Yojana'. As part of this scheme, the Art and Culture Department has selected 85 artistes so far, aiming to provide financial security to those with over a decade of experience in traditional art.

In addition to the pension scheme, the department is making strides to preserve Bihar's rare art forms through the 'Mukhyamantri Guru-Shishya Parampara Yojana'. This initiative will open centers across major cities in the state to facilitate training, where experienced teachers and students will receive government support.

Simultaneously, Bihar's government is keen to boost its filmmaking industry via an enticing film promotion policy. By offering financial grants and incentives, the policy seeks to attract filmmakers to utilize the scenic and historic locales of the state, enriching the regional cinema landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

