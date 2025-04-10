Cultural Milestones: From K-pop Dreams to Hollywood Stars

In the dynamic world of entertainment, Chinese K-pop fans can now live like their idols for a day at a Shanghai mall studio. Meanwhile, David Hockney's vibrant exhibition fills Paris's Fondation Louis Vuitton, showcasing seven decades of his dazzling artistry.

The Cannes Film Festival promises fierce competition with celebrated directors like Wes Anderson and Ari Aster in the lineup, anticipating Oscar-worthy success similar to past winners. Viola Davis makes history as a trailblazing U.S. president in 'G20,' inspired by childhood role models.

As Universal announces its first European theme park location north of London, tension rises with China curbing Hollywood imports amid trade disputes. In a nod to sports and entertainment history, tennis icon Billie Jean King earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

