Bharat on Screen: Dinesh Vijan's Cinematic Success

Producer Dinesh Vijan discusses the success behind his films 'Chhaava' and 'Stree 2', attributing it to relatable stories about modern India. He emphasizes the importance of connected storytellers and the balance between creativity and challenges. His upcoming film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' features Rajkummar Rao in a unique narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:26 IST
Producer Dinesh Vijan continues to captivate audiences with his focus on stories reflecting the modern Indian experience. With his latest successes, 'Chhaava' and 'Stree 2', Vijan believes audiences resonate with authentic tales of 'new Bharat'. At a recent event, he highlighted the importance of grounded storytellers who understand the pulse of contemporary India.

Vijan expressed gratitude for working with directors like Karan Sharma and Amar Kaushik, emphasizing the creative synergy that arises from shared cultural backgrounds. He stressed creativity flourishes best when surrounded by genuine collaborators who take pride in narrating Indian stories.

His upcoming release, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', set in Varanasi, presents a unique narrative starring Rajkummar Rao. The film explores the life of Ranjan, embroiled in a repetitive day just before his wedding. Vijan hopes the film's distinctive storyline alongside Rao's compelling portrayal will resonate with viewers. 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' debuts on May 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

