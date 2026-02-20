Power Play in Maharashtra's MVA: The Quest for Rajya Sabha Seat
Amid political negotiations, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) within Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi are deliberating over their candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat. Initial differences exist among the allies, with Shiv Sena claiming the seat and Congress seeking representation. Key decisions revolve around Sharad Pawar's future plans.
- Country:
- India
In a political tug-of-war, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is embroiled in discussions over who will claim a coveted Rajya Sabha seat. The Shiv Sena (UBT), along with its MVA partners Congress and NCP (SP), are in negotiations, aiming to harmonize differing views.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the importance of consulting among the allies. 'Initial differences are normal in politics,' Raut said, highlighting that final decisions will reflect consultations among key leaders including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, both pivotal figures in Maharashtra's political landscape.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe reiterated his party's claim to either a Rajya Sabha or legislative council seat. Given the numerical positioning in the legislative assembly, MVA is strategizing its approach, while the dominant BJP-led Mahayuti retains a strong hold with 232 MLAs poised to secure multiple seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena
- Congress
- NCP
- Rajya Sabha
- politics
- MVA
- Sharad Pawar
- Uddhav Thackeray
- elections
ALSO READ
NDA's Pivotal Push: Transforming Kerala Politics
Bihar's Rajya Sabha Battle: Allies and Adversaries Vie for Seats
Vinod Jakhar Takes Charge Amidst Renewed Student Politics
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Assam CM for 'Wrong Politics' Against Gaurav Gogoi
Zubeen Garg was above politics, his cremation ground should remain sacred: Priyanka Gandhi after visiting 'Zubeen Khetra' near Guwahati.