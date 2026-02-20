MMRDA Greenlights Major Metro Line Expansion in Thane

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sanctioned the extension of Metro Line 12 through a new corridor parallel to the Kalyan-Shilphata Road in Thane district. The project, estimated to cost Rs 8,414.53 crore, was announced by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Friday.

Metro Line 12A, as the extended corridor is known, promises to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity between major hubs, including Kalyan, Taloja, and Mumbai. The 18.4-km stretch will feature 12 elevated stations and integrate with multiple metro lines and a high-speed rail station.

Additionally, the MMRDA has approved a double-decker elevated corridor between Kalyan Phata and Rajnoli on the same route. This stretch will offer signal-free road and metro travel along its 19.40-km length, further improving transportation infrastructure in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)