Supreme Court's Firm Stance in Jim Corbett Park Felling Case

The Supreme Court refused an IFS officer's plea against CBI prosecution related to illegal constructions and tree felling in Jim Corbett Park. The officer, Rahul, was warned against further argument. After offering an unconditional apology, he was pardoned, considering his long-standing service record.

The Supreme Court of India took a decisive stand on Friday by declining to entertain a plea from an Indian Forest Service officer, challenging the CBI's sanction to prosecute him for alleged illegal activities in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, accompanied by Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, scrutinized the officer, Rahul, warning that persistent arguments could lead to criminal charges. Consequently, the forest officer's counsel opted to withdraw the plea.

On November 11, 2025, the contempt proceedings against Rahul were dismissed following his unconditional apology. The court pardoned him based on his exemplary 21-year service record, despite past tensions with the Uttarakhand High Court over prosecution proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

