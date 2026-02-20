Left Menu

Delhi Residents Relocated from JJ Clusters: 717 Flats Allotted

Residents from three JJ clusters near the Prime Minister's residence have been asked to vacate. The government has allocated 717 flats to them at Savda Ghevra under a rehabilitation plan. Compliance with the eviction notice is mandatory, with proceedings starting March 6 if residents fail to relocate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Residents from three JJ clusters near the Prime Minister's residence face eviction following a government rehabilitation scheme. The Centre has allotted them permanent accommodations, with 717 flats provided at Savda Ghevra.

The Land & Development Office, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has issued the notice directing people from BR Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp to relocate. A joint survey in January 2024 with the Delhi Development Authority determined their eligibility.

Residents were informed in October 2025, and a Delhi High Court order on November 13, 2025, mandated adherence to due process. Final eviction notices threaten removal of existing structures by March 6 for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

