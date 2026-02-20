Delhi Residents Relocated from JJ Clusters: 717 Flats Allotted
Residents from three JJ clusters near the Prime Minister's residence have been asked to vacate. The government has allocated 717 flats to them at Savda Ghevra under a rehabilitation plan. Compliance with the eviction notice is mandatory, with proceedings starting March 6 if residents fail to relocate.
- Country:
- India
Residents from three JJ clusters near the Prime Minister's residence face eviction following a government rehabilitation scheme. The Centre has allotted them permanent accommodations, with 717 flats provided at Savda Ghevra.
The Land & Development Office, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has issued the notice directing people from BR Camp, Masjid Camp, and DID Camp to relocate. A joint survey in January 2024 with the Delhi Development Authority determined their eligibility.
Residents were informed in October 2025, and a Delhi High Court order on November 13, 2025, mandated adherence to due process. Final eviction notices threaten removal of existing structures by March 6 for non-compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth
Punjab Government Cracks Down on Charity to Banned Organizations
J&K Government Promises 30,000 Job Opportunities by 2026
Government's Bold Steps to Boost E-Commerce Exports: A New Era for MSMEs
Shirtless Protest Erupts at AI Summit Against Government Policies