Embracing Mahavira: A Call for Peace and Harmony
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot calls for the adoption of Lord Mahavira's teachings to promote global peace. Speaking on Mahavir Jayanti, he emphasized the relevance of Mahavira's principles of non-violence, truth, and compassion in today's world, urging society to embrace empathy and understanding.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has made a heartfelt appeal for citizens to adopt the teachings of Tirthankara Lord Mahavira to promote global peace and welfare.
Addressing an event celebrating Mahavir Jayanti, Gehlot emphasized the enduring relevance of Lord Mahavira, who exemplified peaceful coexistence and universal brotherhood through principles like truth, non-violence, and non-possession.
He highlighted Mahavira's message of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma', asserting the urgent need for compassion in a world plagued by anger and tension. Gehlot acknowledged the influence of Jainism and Sanatana Dharma in shaping India's spiritual essence.
