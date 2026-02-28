Left Menu

High Court Grants Relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand: A Battle Against Political Motivations

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in a case under the POCSO Act, sparking celebrations and claims of political motivation by opposition parties. The court's decision was seen as a victory for justice and truth by Congress and SP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ballia/Gonda(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:33 IST
High Court Grants Relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand: A Battle Against Political Motivations
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court's decision to stay the arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has sparked joy among his supporters and opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. The court reserved its final order on his anticipatory bail plea, offering interim relief to the spiritual leader embroiled in a POCSO Act case.

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, hailed the decision as a triumph of justice, asserting that it thwarted an attempt to malign the revered leader. Rai expressed solidarity with Avimukteshwaranand, emphasizing that any insult to the saintly tradition of Kashi is condemnable.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajiv Rai alleged political bias in the government's actions, reflecting widespread beliefs that the case is politically motivated. As the high court provides temporary relief, Avimukteshwaranand and his followers await the court's final verdict, expected in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

 Global
2
Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

 India
3
Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

 India
4
Yamuna Tragedy: Mother's Desperate Act

Yamuna Tragedy: Mother's Desperate Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026