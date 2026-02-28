High Court Grants Relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand: A Battle Against Political Motivations

The Allahabad High Court's decision to stay the arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has sparked joy among his supporters and opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. The court reserved its final order on his anticipatory bail plea, offering interim relief to the spiritual leader embroiled in a POCSO Act case.

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, hailed the decision as a triumph of justice, asserting that it thwarted an attempt to malign the revered leader. Rai expressed solidarity with Avimukteshwaranand, emphasizing that any insult to the saintly tradition of Kashi is condemnable.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajiv Rai alleged political bias in the government's actions, reflecting widespread beliefs that the case is politically motivated. As the high court provides temporary relief, Avimukteshwaranand and his followers await the court's final verdict, expected in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)