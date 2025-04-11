Oscars Introduces Achievement in Stunt Design Category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the introduction of a groundbreaking new Oscar category—Achievement in Stunt Design.

Highlighting the cinematic magic of stunts, the Academy unveiled this addition through Instagram, featuring iconic images, including the awe-inspiring fight scene from SS Rajamouli's film, RRR, which showcases Jr. NTR's daring leap towards a tiger.

The new category will make its debut at the 100th Oscars ceremony in 2028, recognizing 2027 film releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)