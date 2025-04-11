Left Menu

Oscars Introduces Achievement in Stunt Design Category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced a new Oscar category for Achievement in Stunt Design, celebrated with images from films such as RRR, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Mission Impossible. The category will debut at the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring 2027 films.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the introduction of a groundbreaking new Oscar category—Achievement in Stunt Design.

Highlighting the cinematic magic of stunts, the Academy unveiled this addition through Instagram, featuring iconic images, including the awe-inspiring fight scene from SS Rajamouli's film, RRR, which showcases Jr. NTR's daring leap towards a tiger.

The new category will make its debut at the 100th Oscars ceremony in 2028, recognizing 2027 film releases.

