Mumbai to Host First World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit

Mumbai is set to become the hub of a creative revolution as it prepares to host the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from May 1 to 4. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the event's potential to enhance the city's creative economy.

Expected to gather around 5,000 delegates from 100 countries, the summit will serve as a focal point for creative minds across the globe. The initiative aims to nurture talent in fields like gaming, music, comics, animation, and visual effects by transforming their imaginative ideas into market-ready products while safeguarding their intellectual property rights.

Furthermore, the Summit plans to establish the Indian Institute of Creative Technology at Film City in Mumbai, demonstrating a collaborative effort between the central and state governments. A notable addition is the allocation of 240 acres in Malad for film production activities, emphasizing the region's expanding infrastructure for entertainment and creative industries.

